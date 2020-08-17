Kinin B1 receptor is involved in mechanical nociception in a fibromyalgia-like model in mice

Abstract

Fibromyalgia-like models in mice induced by reserpine have opened a new avenue to understanding the molecular mechanisms behind this complex and incapacitating pain syndrome. The kinin B1 receptor (B1R) contributes to mechanical allodynia and acute coping behavior in mice with inflammatory and immunological disorders. This study has replicated previous data where amine depletion induced by reserpine significantly decreased the dopamine and serotonin levels in the prefrontal cortex (PFC), hippocampus (HPC), and spinal cord of mice. The animals subjected to the reserpine fibromyalgia model also showed decreased paw withdrawal threshold (PWT) and increased the immobility time in the forced swimming test (FST). Genetic ablation of B1R or pharmacological blockade by selective kinin B1R antagonist R-715 (acute i.p. treatment) counteracted the mechanical allodynia and increased immobility time induced by reserpine. However, neither pharmacological nor genetic inhibition of B1R reversed monoamine depletion. Our data confirm that reserpine induced a fibromyalgia-like phenotype in mice and reiterated the role of B1R on acute coping behavior and nociception modulation.

Keywords: fibromyalgia, reserpine, kinin, B1 receptor, pregabalin

