Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Commentary
Published on Feb 02, 2022

The Center for Reproducible Science at the University of Zurich

by Eva Furrer and Leonhard Held
Published onFeb 02, 2022
The Center for Reproducible Science at the University of Zurich
·

Abstract

References

R Core Team (2020). R: A language and environment for statistical computing. R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria. URL https://www.R-project.org/.

Hothorn T, Held L, Friede T. Biometrical journal and reproducible research. Biom J. 2009 Aug;51(4):553-5. doi: 10.1002/bimj.200900154.

Altman D G. The scandal of poor medical research. BMJ 1994; 308:283 doi: 10.1136/bmj.308.6924.283

Macleod, Malcolm R et al. Biomedical research: increasing value, reducing waste. The Lancet, Volume 383, Issue 9912, 101 104. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(13)62329-6.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License (CC-BY-SA 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
An Initiative by the Center of Trial and Error
An Initiative by the Center of Trial and Error
Published with