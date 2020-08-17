Skip to main content
Commentary
Published on Aug 13, 2022

Barriers to reproducibility: misalignment of career incentives and open science best practices

by Colleen Mills-Finnerty
Aug 13, 2022
Abstract

We are on the precipice of a sea change in how research is conducted. Funder mandates and changing expectations around scientific reproducibility have resulted in a new set of open science best practices (OSBP) for research. These practices include, but are not limited to, data and code sharing, hypothesis preregistration, registered reports, and open peer review. With these changes come challenges and potentially unanticipated side-effects. In particular, here I will highlight what I see as the biggest mismatches between the career incentives of the field of neuroscience and OSBP, from the perspective of an early career researcher.

Keywords: Open science, research ethics, reproducibility, open review, registered reports, preregistration

References

License
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License (CC-BY-SA 4.0)
