Anticompulsive-like effect of nitric oxide synthase inhibitors in marble-burying test

Abstract

Nitric oxide synthase (NOS) inhibitors decrease marble burying behavior (MBB), and the effect of several compounds that also attenuate MBB (such as classical antidepressants) engages the nitrergic system. In the present study, we tested the effect of the NOS inhibitor aminoguanidine (AMG) in attenuating MBB. For comparative reasons, we also tested the effect of selective inhibitors of neuronal (NOS1) and inducible (NOS2) isoforms NPA and 1400W, respectively. Our results indicate that AMG and NPA, but not 1400W, reduced the number of buried marbles in the marble burying test (MBT), which is considered an anticompulsive-like effect. No effect of AMG in the anxiety- or locomotor-related parameters of the elevated plus maze was observed. Taken together, our data is consistent with the current literature that suggests that nitric oxide inhibitors, putatively acting through the neuronal isoform of the synthesis enzyme (NOS1), exhibit anticompulsive-like properties.

Keywords: marble burying test, nitric oxide synthase inhibitors, elevated plus maze, anxiety, repetitive behavior, NOS

