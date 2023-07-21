Aims and Scope

The Journal for Reproducibility in Neuroscience publishes articles from attempts to replicate entire studies or single experiments. We aim to be a platform for sharing results that support or contradict articles that have already been published in the scientific literature of basic and applied neuroscience: anatomy, behavior, biochemistry, bioinformatics, cell biology, genetics, physiology and pharmacology. We also welcome commentaries, mini-reviews and articles on the topic of reproducibility in science.

Transition to Center of Trial and Error

In 2023, Episteme Health Inc. voted to wind up and cease operations. However, the current Editor-in-Chief, William Ngiam, will stay on with the Journal for Reproducibility in Neuroscience under the stewardship of the Center of Trial and Error. EHI’s administrative tasks for transferring the journal, its backfiles and forthcoming articles has been completed and EHI will continue to provide access to the journal’s contents until the Center of Trial and Error completes their takeover or the journal is triggered with digital preservation partners.

Founding Editor

Founding editor: Plinio Casarotto, PhD. Neuroscience Center - HiLIFE, University of Helsinki, Finland